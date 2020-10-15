Work to stop flooding will mean road has to be closed

Glenburn Avenue, off Wroxham Road, will be closed for five days for work to improve drains. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A road will need to be closed while work to stop flooding is done.

Work to put in a new drain in Wroxham Road in Sprowston is due to begin on Monday, October 26.

It will take up to five days to be completed, weather permitting, with the work timed to coincide with the half-term school holidays.

As well as building the new drain, investigations will explore if further improvements can be made in the future.

There will be a road closure on Glenburn Avenue, between its junctions with Wroxham Road and Glenburn Court.

However, Wroxham Road itself will remain open throughout the work, although the need for a set of three-way temporary traffc lights is likely to mean some delays.

Norfolk County Council thanked people for their patience and said: “Every effort has been considered to minimise the impact on residents, local businesses and highway users alike.”