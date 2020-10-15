Search

Advanced search

Work to stop flooding will mean road has to be closed

PUBLISHED: 15:07 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 15 October 2020

Glenburn Avenue, off Wroxham Road, will be closed for five days for work to improve drains. Pic: Google Street View.

Glenburn Avenue, off Wroxham Road, will be closed for five days for work to improve drains. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A road will need to be closed while work to stop flooding is done.

Work to put in a new drain in Wroxham Road in Sprowston is due to begin on Monday, October 26.

It will take up to five days to be completed, weather permitting, with the work timed to coincide with the half-term school holidays.

You may also want to watch:

As well as building the new drain, investigations will explore if further improvements can be made in the future.

There will be a road closure on Glenburn Avenue, between its junctions with Wroxham Road and Glenburn Court.

However, Wroxham Road itself will remain open throughout the work, although the need for a set of three-way temporary traffc lights is likely to mean some delays.

Norfolk County Council thanked people for their patience and said: “Every effort has been considered to minimise the impact on residents, local businesses and highway users alike.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Decision day for factory storing 150,000 tonnes of rubbish near retail park

Tim East, Norfolk County Council member for Costessey. Picture: Bill Smith

‘They need to be removed’: no hope of Tombland trees u-turn

Norfolk County Council wants to take down two lime trees as part of the new Tombland revamp scheme. Locals opposing it include Hugh Mcglyn, Ben Price, city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet and Olly Price aged eight Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City midfielder Tom Trybull being tracked by Blackburn

Tom Trybull has been told to find another club, but hasn't yet. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why are flamingoes flocking to shop windows in Norwich?

Keeping Abreast launches its 2020 awareness campaign at Coleman's Opticians in Norwich. Picture: Keeping Abreast

Work to stop flooding will mean road has to be closed

Glenburn Avenue, off Wroxham Road, will be closed for five days for work to improve drains. Pic: Google Street View.