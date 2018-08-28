Search

All the road closures in Norwich for Big Boom fireworks

PUBLISHED: 13:47 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:47 24 October 2018

The Big Boom firework display in Norwich 2017 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The Big Boom firework display in Norwich 2017 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Up to 10,000 people are expected to descend on Norwich for this year’s Big Boom spectacular.

The Big Boom firework display in Norwich 2017 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The free event, which starts at 7.30pm on Friday, November 2, will see fireworks fired to music from Norwich Castle.

And due to the number of people coming into the city for the display some roads will be closed.

From 5.30pm to 8pm the following roads will be shut; Arcade Street, Back of the Inns, Bank Street, Bedford Street, Bethel Street, Castle Street, Cattle Market Street, Crown Road, Davey Place, Farmers Avenue, Gaol Hill, Gentleman’s Walk, Little London Street, London Street, Opie Street, Orford Hill, Orford Place, Orford Street, Pottergate, Redwell Street, Rose Avenue, St Peters Street, St Andrews Hill, St Giles Street, Timberhill, Vincent Road and White Lion Street.

Other road closures during the evening include Britannia Road (from 5pm to 8pm), Castle Meadow and Market Avenue (from 6.15pm to 8.30pm), St Stephens Street and Red Lion Street (from 6.30pm to 8.30pm) and London Street and Opie Street (from 7pm to 7.45pm).

All of the fireworks used in the display will be set to well-known music and managed by Pains Fireworks, a company dating back to times of Guy Fawkes.

Disabled seating is at the motorbike park on St Peters Street.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

