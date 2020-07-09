Warning road will shut for nearly eight weeks as part of £900,000 work

Thunder Lane in Thorpe St Andrew will close for cycle improvements and resurfacing. Pic: Andrew Fitchett Archant

Drivers and cyclists have been warned that a road on the edge of Norwich will be shut for almost eight weeks as part of a £900,000 safety scheme.

Work in the St Williams Way and Thunder Lane area of Thorpe St Andrew had been due to start in March, but was put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

The scheme, including improvements to the green pedalway, which stretches from Broadland Business Park to Bowthorpe, started at the beginning of June.

And the latest phase of the work will mean that both the north and south sections of Thunder Lane will be closed at its junction with St Williams Way from 7am on Monday, July 13.

Diversions, along Plumstead Road East and St Williams Way for Thunder Lane (south) and the A1242 Yarmouth Road, Harvey Lane and St Williams Way for Thunder Lane (north), will be in place until the work is completed.

Norfolk County Council, which is doing the work - a Transport for Norwich project - says it will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so, but the closure notice is in place until 7pm on Friday, September 4.

The closure will allow the reconstruction of the eastern pavement on Thunder Lane, between St Williams Way and Plumstead Road.

Changes will also be made to the Thunder Lane/St Williams Way traffic signals, taking away the central islands and the segregated left turn into Thunder Lane.

Traffic signals will also be upgraded, modifications made to pedestrian crossings and the road will be resurfaced.

The council says that, as well as improving the green pedalway for cyclists, the project will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the ring road and mean better surfaces and reduced vehicle speeds.

First bus service 24 will be diverted. Outbound, it will operate as usual to Hillcrest Road, but will turn left into Thor Road until it becomes Gordon Avenue.

Then it will go right into Thor Loke and right on to St Williams Way. Buses will continue on the ring road and take the slip road into Laundry Lane to resume the route after South Hill Road.

Inbound services will do that route in reverse, but it means stops in South Hill Road, Spinney Road and those on Thunder Lane at Brenda James Close and Boulderside Close will not be served.