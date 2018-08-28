Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Repair work planned for controversial Norwich NDR roundabouts

PUBLISHED: 13:02 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 29 October 2018

Repair works will start next week on several Norwich NDR roundabouts. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Repair works will start next week on several Norwich NDR roundabouts. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Work will start next week to replace damaged signs and kerbs on several controversial roundabouts on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, following a succession of crashes.

A commuter spotted a car which had gone on to the North Walsham Road roundabout on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road in March. Picture: Laura BushA commuter spotted a car which had gone on to the North Walsham Road roundabout on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road in March. Picture: Laura Bush

First up for repairs is the Fir Colvert Road roundabout, followed by those at Reepham Road, Drayton Lane, North Walsham Road, Salhouse Road and Plumstead Road. The work is likely to take a week to complete at each location. Weather-permitting, the plan is to complete works at one roundabout before moving on to the next.

The road, now known as the Broadland Northway, will remain open at all times with some lane closures in place while work is underway. On all of the busiest junctions the work will be done during the day, outside peak hours.  On the other two, Reepham Road and Fir Colvert Road, the work will start approximately 7:30 am and continue until dusk.

While the lane closures are in effect, Norfolk County Council will also carry out a number of additional works. This will include the installation of some extra countdown signs and some tweaks being made to the white lines to help drivers use the roundabouts. More trees and shrubs will be planted and grass cutting and pruning will be done while contractors are on site.

The additional work is being carried out following a review of the video monitoring that has been carried out. In July, the council spent a week filming four of the roundabouts on the £205m road, after receiving complaints about their design.

There has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThere has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

There have been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the road since it opened, with almost all of the incidents happening at a roundabout. Although critics have blamed the design of the junctions, the council maintains that issues including vehicles veering into signs, barriers and central islands have been caused by some drivers approaching the roundabouts too fast, and vehicles crossing paths as one of them left the roundabout.

The council also says that countdown markers that were installed at the airport roundabout in July and Wroxham Road in September have already proved successful in helping to remind drivers to slow down on approaching the junctions. It is hoped that installing similar reminders at the other roundabouts will have the same effect.

The cost for all of the work at each roundabout is expected to be approximately £20,000 and it is hoped that work will be complete by mid-December.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

School bus involved in two vehicle crash

The buses collided around 8.10am on the B1113 near Swardeston. Photo: George Dixon

Video: Café set to welcome new escape room in its basement bids for alcohol licence

The Missing Kind and the KindaKafe on Castle Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Video: Norwich drivers could face £20 fine if they refuse to turn off idling engines

Smog hangs over Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Video: See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide