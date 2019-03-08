Prince of Wales Road set for week of overnight closures as £2.5m traffic shake-up continues

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for a week of overnight closures Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

The next phase of a major city traffic overhaul will see a week of overnight road closures as resurfacing is carried out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Starting on Sunday, October 20, Prince of Wales Road will be closed to traffic overnight, as the road surface is relaid by Tarmac.

To keep disruption to a minimum, the works have been scheduled to be done outside of daylight hours, with the road remaining open to traffic through the day.

And with Prince of Wales Road providing the epicentre of the city's night life, no works have been scheduled for either Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.

The works are part of the ongoing £2.75m shake-up of the area, which has seen new cycle paths and bus lanes added to the Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane area.

Meanwhile, people living in properties closeby have been assured that ever effort will be made to keep construction noise to a minimum as the work is carried out.

A spokesman for Transport for Norwich said: "Some of the work involved will be noisy but our contractor will make every effort to keep this to a minimum and will finish the noisiest work by 11pm.

"The resurfacing of this area had to be programmed to take place overnight due to the impact it would have on the wider network during the day when volumes of traffic are much higher."

While the road will be inaccessible to motorists during this time, pedestrian access will be maintained to all areas throughout the works.

You may also want to watch:

The closures will also apply to St Vedast Street, which connects Prince of Wales road to Rose Lane.

A TfN spokesman added that the project would result in improved bus journey times, better access for pedestrians and an overall better look for the area.

The closures will be on the following dates:

- Sunday, October 20 from 5pm until 6am Monday, October 21

- Monday, October 21 from 7pm until 6am Tuesday, October 22

- Tuesday, October 22 from 7pm until 6am Wednesday, October 23

- Wednesday, October 23 from 7pm until 6am Thursday, October 24

- Thursday, October 24 from 7pm until 6am Friday, October 25

- Sunday, October 27 from 5pm until 6am Monday, October 28