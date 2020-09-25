Search

Poor weather delays closure of A11 for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 19:56 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:56 25 September 2020

The A11 at Cringleford. Picture: N Chadwick/Geograph

The A11 at Cringleford. Picture: N Chadwick/Geograph

Archant

Resurfacing of one of the busiest routes into Norwich has had to be postponed due to the poor weather.

The works, which were due to start on Monday, September 28, involve the resurfacing of Newmarket Road from its junction with the A11 Cringleford roundabout, on the southbound approach to its junction with the A11 Thickthorn roundabout.

Torrential rain has meant the work, which had been timed to avoid the summer holiday period, has now been postponed until the week start November 9.

MORE: Flooding, downed trees and overturned cars amid high winds and torrential rain

It will take place over three nights between 8pm and 6am with the road closed overnight and a signed diversion route put in place, with access through the closure allowed for emergency vehicles only.

The £87,200 project will involve stripping a section of the existing surface of the carriageway and resurfacing it, replacing the road studs and reinstating the lining.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We thank people for their patience while this surface improvement work is carried out.”

