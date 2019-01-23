Police to escort abnormally large load across Norfolk and Suffolk

Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

An abnormally large load, more than five metres wide, could cause delays as it is transported through Norfolk, police have warned.

A frame measuring 5.4m wide, 5m high, 27.4m long and weighing 65,000kg will be transported, along with a police escort, from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton to Fox’s Marina, Wherstead, Ipswich.

The transport will take place on Sunday, January 27, starting at 8am, and will use the following roads: A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, A14, A142, A14, A137, and then local roads to the marina.