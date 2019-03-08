Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich woman's petition to get speed bumps in rat run street

PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 20 April 2019

Amy Myers with her daughter, Ms Myers has set up a petition to get speed bumps installed on her street. Picture: Staff

Amy Myers with her daughter, Ms Myers has set up a petition to get speed bumps installed on her street. Picture: Staff

Archant

A woman who has warned it is just “a matter of time” before someone is seriously injured in a car crash on her street has set up a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed.

Amy Myers said drivers often don't realise how sharp the bend on the road is. Picture: StaffAmy Myers said drivers often don't realise how sharp the bend on the road is. Picture: Staff

Amy Myers, who lives in Sandy Lane, Lakenham, with her three young children says she has “lost count” of how many accidents and car crashes there have been on the road since she moved there four years ago.

Now, tired of all the accidents and worried that one day someone could be seriously injured in a crash on the road, Ms Myers has set up a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed in the street.

Citing several occasions where cars had taken the bend at the end of the street too fast, causing them to crash into other cars or on one occasion a block of flats, the 31-year-old said the safety of the road was a big worry, especially as a pedestrian.

“Being a single mum, I've always got one [of my children] in the push chair and the other two walking - with three children you've always got to have eyes in the back of your head anyway - but there's no zebra crossing and you have to be so careful of where you cross,” she said.

A woman who has warned it is just “a matter of time” before someone is seriously injured in a car crash on Sandy Lane has set up a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed.A woman who has warned it is just “a matter of time” before someone is seriously injured in a car crash on Sandy Lane has set up a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed.

She added that the road was used as a short cut: “I think people use it as a rat run and at night cars just come screeching down here.

“[People] don't realise how sharp the bend is.”

Despite the Norwich road having been made a 20mph zone earlier this year, Ms Myers said drivers frequently going faster than 20mph: “The new 20mph speed limit hasn't been up for very long but nobody is sticking to it.

“There's nothing like the kids' signs [you see in other parts of the city], no one is sticking to the speed limit and there's nothing else in place, that's why I've set up the petition.”

Amy Myers, who lives in Sandy Lane, says she had “lost count” of how many accidents and car crashes there have been on the road and has decided to set ip a petition calling for speed bumpsto be installedAmy Myers, who lives in Sandy Lane, says she had “lost count” of how many accidents and car crashes there have been on the road and has decided to set ip a petition calling for speed bumpsto be installed

Hoping to receive 100 signatures, Ms Myers said: “I have lost count of how many accidents there have been.

“I think it's just a matter of time before something really sad happens. When a car went into the block of flats it really upset and shook up the street.

“It's a community here, everybody comes out and helps whenever there's a crash.

“I hate to say it and I don't want to tempt fate but I don't think it will be long before someone is seriously hurt.”

Amy Myers said drivers often don't realise how sharp the bend on the road is. Picture: StaffAmy Myers said drivers often don't realise how sharp the bend on the road is. Picture: Staff

The petition can be found via: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/speed-bumps-save-lives

Most Read

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jobs to be lost at two city schools amid funding pressures

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich. Staff at the school and the nearby Angel Road Infant School face redundancy due to financial pressures at the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which manages the schools. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jobs to be lost at two city schools amid funding pressures

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich. Staff at the school and the nearby Angel Road Infant School face redundancy due to financial pressures at the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which manages the schools. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich woman’s petition to get speed bumps in rat run street

Amy Myers with her daughter, Ms Myers has set up a petition to get speed bumps installed on her street. Picture: Staff

Roadworks in Norwich will permanently reduce number of lanes in two city streets

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘If we don’t do our jobs properly we get the sack’ - Bruce broadside at the officials after 2-2 City draw

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce also had plenty to say about the officials after a 2-2 draw at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The contents of the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich are being auctioned by Keys Auctions. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Being left stranded in Goa will NOT be a holiday

Travel lates - Goa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists