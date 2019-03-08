Norwich woman's petition to get speed bumps in rat run street

Amy Myers with her daughter, Ms Myers has set up a petition to get speed bumps installed on her street. Picture: Staff Archant

A woman who has warned it is just “a matter of time” before someone is seriously injured in a car crash on her street has set up a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed.

Amy Myers, who lives in Sandy Lane, Lakenham, with her three young children says she has “lost count” of how many accidents and car crashes there have been on the road since she moved there four years ago.

Now, tired of all the accidents and worried that one day someone could be seriously injured in a crash on the road, Ms Myers has set up a petition calling for speed bumps to be installed in the street.

Citing several occasions where cars had taken the bend at the end of the street too fast, causing them to crash into other cars or on one occasion a block of flats, the 31-year-old said the safety of the road was a big worry, especially as a pedestrian.

“Being a single mum, I've always got one [of my children] in the push chair and the other two walking - with three children you've always got to have eyes in the back of your head anyway - but there's no zebra crossing and you have to be so careful of where you cross,” she said.

She added that the road was used as a short cut: “I think people use it as a rat run and at night cars just come screeching down here.

“[People] don't realise how sharp the bend is.”

Despite the Norwich road having been made a 20mph zone earlier this year, Ms Myers said drivers frequently going faster than 20mph: “The new 20mph speed limit hasn't been up for very long but nobody is sticking to it.

“There's nothing like the kids' signs [you see in other parts of the city], no one is sticking to the speed limit and there's nothing else in place, that's why I've set up the petition.”

Hoping to receive 100 signatures, Ms Myers said: “I have lost count of how many accidents there have been.

“I think it's just a matter of time before something really sad happens. When a car went into the block of flats it really upset and shook up the street.

“It's a community here, everybody comes out and helps whenever there's a crash.

“I hate to say it and I don't want to tempt fate but I don't think it will be long before someone is seriously hurt.”

The petition can be found via: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/speed-bumps-save-lives