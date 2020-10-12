Overrunning works to repair Carrow Bridge will see road closed again

Carrow Bridge in Norwich. Picture: David Dixon/Geograph David Dixon/Geograph

An overrunning project to repair a Norwich bridge for the fourth time in just over two years will see it closed against this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Carrow Road lifting bridge will be closed overnight during the weekend of October 16-18 to allow necessary repair work to be completed.

A routine inspection of the bridge identified a number of defects in the timber decking road surface in need of repair.

You may also want to watch:

Initial works were carried out last weekend, but further repairs are required in order to complete the £20,000 project.

MORE: Fifteen weeks of roadworks for £140,000 pavement improvements

The road will be closed while the work is carried out, and will need to remain closed for a time once the repairs have been completed, to allow for the surface to dry.

It will be closed from 7pm on Friday, October 16 until 7am, then from 7pm on Saturday, October 17 until 7am.

A signed diversion route will be in place and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained at all times.