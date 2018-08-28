Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

‘It was the size of a pony’ - deer left to rot on NDR for three weeks as authorities locked horns over responsibility

PUBLISHED: 10:51 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 07 November 2018

A large red deer was left rotting in the middle of the NDR for three weeks. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A large red deer was left rotting in the middle of the NDR for three weeks. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A large dead deer was left to rot for three weeks in the middle of a busy road before it was removed.

The delay was caused in part by uncertainty over which local authority was responsible for removing it.

The dead deer was spotted festering in the middle of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), between Wroxham Road and North Walsham Road, on Tuesday, October 16.

It wasn’t until this week, on Tuesday, November 6, when it was finally removed by Broadland District Council.

A 53-year-old motorist from North Walsham, who did not want to be named, said he was on his way to work to Norwich on October 16 when he first noticed the large roadkill.

He said it was of an adult red deer, which can grow between 1.6m and 2.6m in size.

“It was the size of a pony, it’s a big animal,” he said. “It was just lying on the central reservation.” Two days later, on Thursday, October 19, after he found the animal was still lying on the middle of the road, he called Broadland District Council.

He was told Norfolk County Council were responsible for removing animals off the road, but after calling the county council he was referred back to the district council.

READ MORE: How to avoid road accidents involving deer

Frustrated by the inaction, he called Highways England and was told by them that the dead deer was Broadland council’s problem.

“There’s lots of bureaucracy around this sort of thing,” he said.

After further discussions with Broadland council on Monday, November 5, he was initially told the deer would be left to decompose naturally, but a day later, on Tuesday, November 7, the deer was scraped off the road.

“They were going to leave the carcass where it lays, to me it’s a health hazard,” he said.

A Broadland District Council spokesman said discussions had taken place about how to deal with the deer at the same time the member of the public called, and a final decision had yet to be made.

He added: “Broadland District Council can confirm that the dead deer was removed from the highway this [November 6] lunchtime by a contractor.

“The council and Norfolk County Council will be having a discussion on arrangements going forward to deal with similar issues in the future.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Funeral held for well known Norwich scrap metal merchant

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horses roaming free in rush hour traffic cause ‘havoc’

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

Family run fish and chip shop wins national award

Chish and Fips owners Indy Singh and Hardeep 'Heidi' Kaur. Photo: Hardeep Kaur

Unlicensed construction firm cleaned up asbestos at Norwich office block – with a vacuum cleaner

The Union Building on Rose Lane in Norwich. Picture: Mark Shields.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide