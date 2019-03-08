Search

Norwich City fans warned about matchday parking problems

PUBLISHED: 13:16 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 08 April 2019

White Horse Lane is closed in Trowse. Picture: David Wakefield

White Horse Lane is closed in Trowse. Picture: David Wakefield

Archant

Norwich City fans are being warned to expect delays and seek alternative parking spots as work is completed on a nearby road.

White Horse Lane in Trowse is closed while Norfolk Homes completes work to the gas lines of a development of 99 homes.

It will involve digging up the road to lay piping, meaning the whole road has to closed.

Resident David Wakefield said that the road was used by a lot of Norwich City supporters to park.

The development was approved by South Norfolk Council in March 2014.

As well as the homes plans for a new primary school have been submitted to Norfolk County Council.

If the plan goes ahead, it would see the new school replace the existing Trowse Primary School, on Dell Loke, with staff and pupils relocating to the new site.

Norfolk Homes said the road was expected to remain closed until Thursday, April 18.

