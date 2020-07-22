Norwich rail services disrupted after passenger jumps off train

Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Rail services to Norwich from Cambridge and Stansted Airport have been hit with disruption after a passenger pulled the emergency stop and jumped off a train.

Greater Anglia said services had been affected by passengers causing a disturbance on a train near Cambridge station earlier today.

A passenger is believed to have forced a Great Northern Trains service to halt by pulling the emergency stop before jumping off the train onto the tracks.

The Stansted Airport to Norwich train, due to arrive at 6.49pm, was delayed between Whittlesford Parkway and Cambridge following the incident.

And the 5.55pm Stansted Airport to Norwich train, due at 7.52pm, was forced to start from Cambridge rather than Stansted.