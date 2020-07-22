Search

Advanced search

Norwich rail services disrupted after passenger jumps off train

PUBLISHED: 18:13 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 22 July 2020

Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

Rail services to Norwich from Cambridge and Stansted Airport have been hit with disruption after a passenger pulled the emergency stop and jumped off a train.

Greater Anglia said services had been affected by passengers causing a disturbance on a train near Cambridge station earlier today.

You may also want to watch:

A passenger is believed to have forced a Great Northern Trains service to halt by pulling the emergency stop before jumping off the train onto the tracks.

The Stansted Airport to Norwich train, due to arrive at 6.49pm, was delayed between Whittlesford Parkway and Cambridge following the incident.

And the 5.55pm Stansted Airport to Norwich train, due at 7.52pm, was forced to start from Cambridge rather than Stansted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Martin Lewis: Are you one of 1.2 million missing out on savings of thousands?

Martin Lewis (inset) on the BBC ending free TV licences for those aged 75 and over. Picture: Getty Images/Martin Lewis

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Martin Lewis: Are you one of 1.2 million missing out on savings of thousands?

Martin Lewis (inset) on the BBC ending free TV licences for those aged 75 and over. Picture: Getty Images/Martin Lewis

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Krul becomes just the fifth City keeper to be named Player of the Season

Tim Krul has been presented with the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy after being voted Norwich City's Player of the Season for 2020-21 Picture: Jason Dawson/Norwich City FC

PROFILE: ‘That’s Usain Bolt level’ - City’s road runner ready to excel at Carrow Road

Norwich City new boy Przemyslaw Placheta in action for Slask Wroclaw. Picture: Krystyna Paczkowska, slaskwroclaw.p

Women behaved like ‘drunken banshees’ in appalling pub attack

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors