Norwich Airport flights cancelled by foggy conditions

Snow at Norwich Airport in a previous winter. Departures and arrivals at the airport have been affected by foggy conditions. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Flights from Norwich Airport are being affected by foggy conditions.

An Eastern Airways flight to Aberdeen, scheduled to arrive at 8.15am, was cancelled..

A flight from the Scottish city to Norwich scheduled to leave at 8.40am was also affected.

The 9.30am KLM flight to Amsterdam was cancelled and the Dutch airline’s service from Amsterdam to Norwich which was due to land at 9am was diverted to Southend Airport.

Information is also pending on flights arriving from Manchester, Edinburgh and Exeter.

The Flybe flight from Norwich to Exeter at 12.10pm is scheduled to leave on time while two flights from Bristow Helicopters are also currently unaffected.

Keep up to date with arrivals and departures information for Norwich Airport at www.norwichairport.co.uk/arrivals-departures.

The region saw its coldest night of the year so far on Wednesday and cold, icy conditions have been causing problems on the region’s roads this morning.