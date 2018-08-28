Search

Here’s what you need to know about travelling in Norfolk over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:37 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:37 24 December 2018

Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Many will be taking to East Anglia’s roads and the railways for a festive getaway – here’s what you need to know.

Rail

Major engineering works around London Liverpool Street are affecting services from December 23 to January 1, including trains from Norwich and Ipswich. All services will terminate at Ingatestone, with replacement buses carrying passengers on to Shenfield and Newberry Park.

There will be an early shutdown on all Greater Anglia services on Christmas Eve at 11pm. No trains will run on Christmas Day and on Boxing Day the only service will be a limited Stansted Express between the airport and Tottenham Hale. A revised timetable, taking account of the engineering works, will start again on Thursday, December 27.

You can find details of Greater Anglia service alterations here.

On CrossCountry trains, services will finish at 9pm on Christmas Eve and there will be no services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Early morning services from Cambridge to Stansted airport will not run from Christmas Eve until New Years Day.

Road

For those travelling by car, weather forecasters have warned of mist and fog patches forming on Christmas Eve evening and lasting into Christmas Day morning, which could make for tricky travelling conditions in some areas.

Last week traffic experts warned motorists to expect “significant congestion” on major routes such as the M25, M6 and M40 as an estimated 20 million journeys were made.

Highways England said it was aiming to make 97pc of motorways and “strategic A-roads” free of roadworks in time for Christmas to help out motorists and hauliers making last-minute journeys, with roadworks lifted or suspended by 6am on Friday, December 21 until 12.01am on Wednesday January 2 “where it is safe to do so”.

Bus services across Norfolk will also be affected over the festive period.

On Christmas Day no services will be running and all Park and Ride sites will be closed.

First will be running a Saturday service for its buses on Christmas Eve. Last buses will be at around 6pm and will resume on Thursday, when there will be a Saturday service with some extra buses. Find more details on First bus services here.

Konectbus services will stop at around 7pm on Christmas Eve. Only the 3, 8 and 501 Thickthorn services will be running on Boxing Day – and all other park and Ride sites will be close – with normal service resuming on Thursday.

West Norfolk Community Transport will be running a Saturday service on Christmas Eve, with buses also stopping early and resuming on Thursday, when there will be a Saturday service.

On Christmas Day, National Express will be running an 813 service from Norwich to London, via Cambridge and Stansted, and an 816 service from Ipswich to London via Stansted. Full service will resume on Boxing Day.

