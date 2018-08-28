Best and worst train services: is your station Norfolk’s least reliable?

Figures compiled by On Time Trains has shed light on the best and worst Norfolk stations for reliability. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant

From frequent late trains to reliable services, Norfolk’s worst and best stations for delayed train journeys have been revealed by analysis of punctuality figures.

Services arriving at Norwich Station were amongst the best performing. Picture: Antony Kelly Services arriving at Norwich Station were amongst the best performing. Picture: Antony Kelly

If you’re a passenger who spends your time staring at the information board and worrying about missing your connection, you probably travel from one of the county’s stations that see more than a quarter of services delayed by more than five minutes.

Passengers at Thetford experience the most frustration. Data for the last six months from rail-performance tracking site On Time Trains, shows the station is in bottom 100 out of 2,621 stations across the UK with just 15% of services on time and a third were more than five minutes late or cancelled altogether.

Thetford Station where passengers have been left frustrated according to local county councillor Terry Jermy. Picture: Simon Parkin Thetford Station where passengers have been left frustrated according to local county councillor Terry Jermy. Picture: Simon Parkin

At Wymondham and Attleborough, also on the Norwich to Cambridge line, a quarter of services were more than five minutes late or cancelled.

Meanwhile on the Norwich to London mainline, just one in five trains were on time at Diss, with 25% delayed by more than five minutes or cancelled. And at King’s Lynn 63% of services were on time with 19% of services late by over five minutes.

Services on the Bittern Line to North Norfolk are amongst the most reliable according to figures from On Time Trains. Picture: Mark Bullimore Services on the Bittern Line to North Norfolk are amongst the most reliable according to figures from On Time Trains. Picture: Mark Bullimore

In contrast passengers travelling to and from North Norfolk could rely on the service more with just six percent of trains more than five minutes late at Sheringham and seven percent at Cromer.

Similarly services on the Wherry Line performed well with just seven percent of trains either five minutes late or cancelled at Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Diss Station where a quarter of services were more than five minutes late or cancelled in last six months. Picture: Simon Parker Diss Station where a quarter of services were more than five minutes late or cancelled in last six months. Picture: Simon Parker

At Norwich 70% of trains were on time with just six percent between five and nine minutes late and five percent delayed more than 10 minutes.

Thetford councillor Terry Jermy, who is also a member of Norfolk County Council’s transport committee, said the figures reflected feedback he had had from frustrated commuters.

Greater Anglia said 87% percent of its services achieved the industry target in the last 12 months. Picture: Mark Bullimore Greater Anglia said 87% percent of its services achieved the industry target in the last 12 months. Picture: Mark Bullimore

He said: “There are number of different issues around rail services, availability and frequency is another, but certainly punctuality is what we hear lot of complaints about.”

“In Thetford we have had a lot of growth over the past few years and there is going to be a lot more so we have been really pushing public transport, but people have been coming back and saying that the trains just aren’t reliable.

“We have an awful lot of people who work in either Norwich or Cambridge and people have to arrive at work on time.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said On Time Trains uses figures for how many departures and arrivals are cancelled or at least one minute late. The industry’s measure of punctuality is five or 10 minutes late, depending on the distance, and 87% percent of its services achieved this in the last 12 months.

More than 62 per cent of Greater Anglia trains had also reached their destination within a minute of the arrival time in the last year.

The Train Now Arriving: How Norfolk Stations Perform...

NORWICH-LONDON

Norwich

70% On time

6% 5-9 minutes late

5% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

Diss

20% On time

14% 5-9 minutes late

9% 10+ minutes late

3% Cancelled

NORWICH-CAMBRIDGE

Wymondham

39% On time

16% 5-9 minutes late

9% 10+ minutes late

1% Cancelled

Attleborough

33% On time

16% 5-9 minutes late

9% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

Eccles Road

32% On time

14% 5-9 minutes late

11% 10+ minutes late

1% Cancelled

Thetford

15% On time

17% 5-9 minutes late

14% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

KING’S LYNN-CAMBRIDGE-LONDON

King’s Lynn

63% On time

7% 5-9 minutes late

7% 10+ minutes late

5% Cancelled

Downham Market

41% On time

11% 5-9 minutes late

9% 10+ minutes late

5% Cancelled

NORWICH-CROMER-SHERINGHAM

Hoveton & Wroxham

32% On time

8% 5-9 minutes late

2% 10+ minutes late

1% Cancelled

Worstead

21% On time

9% 5-9 minutes late

2% 10+ minutes late

1% Cancelled

North Walsham

28% On time

9% 5-9 minutes late

3% 10+ minutes late

1% Cancelled

Cromer

63% On time

4% 5-9 minutes late

1% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

Sheringham

85% On time

3% 5-9 minutes late

1% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

NORWICH-GREAT YARMOUTH-LOWESTOFT

Acle

50% On time

4% 5-9 minutes late

2% 10+ minutes late

3% Cancelled

Great Yarmouth

85% On time

2% 5-9 minutes late

1% 10+ minutes late

4% Cancelled

Oulton Broad (North)

54% On time

6% 5-9 minutes late

3% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

Lowestoft

83% On time

3% 5-9 minutes late

2% 10+ minutes late

2% Cancelled

Source: On Time Trains