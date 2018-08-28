Search

First new Greater Anglia train takes to the tracks in early morning test

PUBLISHED: 15:02 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 15 December 2018

The first new Stadler train for Greater Anglia travelled from Norwich to Diss and back. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Greater Anglia’s first new “bimode” diesel and electric train for rural routes has ventured out on to the region’s rail network for the first time.

The Class 755 unit built by Swiss company Stadler arrived in Britain last month and has been undergoing tests at Greater Anglia’s Crown Point depot in Norwich.

However during the early hours of Saturday morning it was taken out on the main line for a test run from Norwich to Diss and back.

The four-car units will be used on rural services in the region, inlcluding Ipswich to Cambridge, Ipswich to Lowestoft, Norwich to Cambridge, Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and Norwich to Sheringham.

The train is understood to have used its diesel engine on the first test, but it can also be powered by overhead electric cables on electrified lines across the region.

The trains are expected to undergo comprehensive testing on lines across the region over the next few months before being introduced into passenger service in summer 2019.

