Search

Advanced search

Video

Dashcam footage of near miss at roundabout sparks plea for drivers to use correct lane

PUBLISHED: 13:12 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 12 February 2020

The near miss at the Norfolk Showground roundabout. Pic: Nathan Clare.

The near miss at the Norfolk Showground roundabout. Pic: Nathan Clare.

Nathan Clare

A driver who was moments away from a crash on a roundabout near Norwich has urged motorists to pay more attention to signs and road markings.

Nathan Clare. Pic: Courtesy Nathan Clare.Nathan Clare. Pic: Courtesy Nathan Clare.

Nathan Clare's near miss at the Norfolk Showground roundabout on Monday night - where a car in the wrong lane almost ploughed into him - was captured on his dashcam.

At just after 9pm on Monday night, the 25-year-old had left the westbound A47 on to the slip road for Easton/Longwater and was about to use the roundabout to head to his home at Queen's Hills.

He was in the left hand lane, which is marked for Longwater and other routes and intended to use that to turn towards Longwater.

However, a white Skoda in the right hand lane, which is supposed to be used solely for traffic heading into Norwich, cut across him to get onto the A47 slip road - forcing him to hit the brakes to avoid a crash.

Mr Clare, who works as a lorry driver, posted the dashcam footage of the near miss on Facebook, saying he wanted to raise awareness of how people are using the roundabout wrongly.

He said: "I was left a bit shaken by what happened as I wasn't expecting it. The driver was in the right hand lane, which is supposed to be used to head into Norwich, so I was surprised when they went off toward the A47.

"If I hadn't put the brakes on, I would definitely have hit them. I'm used to drivers getting in that right lane to go over to Longwater, when they shouldn't, but this was the first time someone has done that."

Mr Clare, who has just become a father, said: "Perhaps I'm a bit more defensive at the moment because I've just had a son, but it's horrible to think that my newborn son could have been in the car and this could have ended much worse. I'm really worried there's going to be a bad crash there."

Mr Clare said he hoped the footage might serve as a "wake-up" call. He also urged other drivers to make sure they use the correct lane at that roundabout.

People who commented on Mr Clare's Facebook story said they had similar near misses at the roundabout.

Work to make changes to the junctions near Longwater is due, although that is more to address Highways England's concerns about vehicles queuing down the slip road and onto the A47.

Most Read

See inside this Victorian terrace for sale that’s been given a designer make-over – including the grass

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Most Read

See inside this Victorian terrace for sale that’s been given a designer make-over – including the grass

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

See inside £750,000 penthouse with roof terrace in central Norwich

A three bedroom penthouse is for sale in Norwich. Photo: Savills

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Britain’s poshest train is coming to Norwich for Sunday lunch

The Northern Belle is returning to Norwich and is serving a seven-course Sunday lunch Credit: Courtesy of Northern Belle

Teens admit two city centre robberies

Norwich Castle Gardens, where a robbery took place on January 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Future for Guildhall revealed after café closure

Bistro Britannia Cafe at Guildhall. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

Murder accused denies pushing her friend down stairs and calling her a “silly old cow” court hears

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police
Drive 24