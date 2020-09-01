Motorists face six weeks of disruption at busy junction

Work to install new traffic lights at a Norwich junction will see six weeks of disruption for motorists.

A scheme to upgrade to the existing lights on the junction of Mile Cross Lane and Jupiter Road on the busy outer ring road is due to start on September 14.

The works, which will involve working in stages to remove the old lights and then install new underground cabling, connections and lights, are expected to take six weeks to complete.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, but to minimise disruption it will not be possible to turn right into Jupiter Road and Mason Road while the work is underway to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible along Mile Cross Lane.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.