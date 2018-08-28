Search

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

PUBLISHED: 09:43 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 21 January 2019

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant

A pedestrian is hurt in a crash in Norwich every five days, figures show, despite a fall in the number of incidents.

Data from the Department for Transport shows there were 72 pedestrians injured in crashes which were attended by police in 2017, compared to 79 in both 2015 and 2016.

The majority of crashes from 2014 to 2017 - almost 75pc - took place in daylight, in particular around school opening and closing times, between 8am and 9am and 3pm and 4pm.

And while the incidents happened all over the city, certain streets recorded higher numbers of casualties.

The highest number was logged at Magdalen Street, in particular the Anglia Square bus stops, where there were seven casualties over the three years.

The Heartsease roundabout. Photo: Denise BradleyThe Heartsease roundabout. Photo: Denise Bradley

Eric Kirk, chairman of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association (MATA), said there were very few crashes on the rest of the street.

He said there had been a few instances in the last few years of buses hitting the road’s shelters, which had injured passengers waiting.

In 2014, an elderly woman was taken to hospital with a back injury after a bus hit a shelter on the road.

Mr Kirk said: “One [shelter] was replaced a few months ago and the other has just been replaced. The problem is, and it happens all over the city, these shelters are too close to edge of the footpath.”

Meanwhile, four areas had five pedestrian casualties, the second highest number - Castle Meadow, the Heartsease roundabout, Wroxham Road and Mousehold Lane roundabout and the South Park Avenue and Colman Road junction.

Young men were most affected over the three years, with 83 men aged under 25 injured, compared to 83 aged between 26 and 95.

Eric Kirk, chair of the Magdalen Street AssociationEric Kirk, chair of the Magdalen Street Association

Twenty-nine women aged under 25 were hurt, compared to 98 aged 26 and above.

