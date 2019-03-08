Roadworks in Norwich will permanently reduce number of lanes in two city streets

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Roadworks which are set to start in Norwich on Tuesday will permanently reduce the number of lanes in two city streets.

The work, which will continue until the end of July, is part of a £2.75m traffic shake-up in the Prince of Wales Road area.

The Transport for Norwich scheme will see Prince of Wales Road reduced to a single lane near Eastbourne Place, opening back out to two lanes on the approach to Foundry Bridge.

Rose Lane is also being reduced to a single lane from its junction with Prince Of Wales Road to its junction with Mountergate and Eastbourne Place. The lane opens back to two lanes after the junction.

A new on-carriageway cycle lane is being put in place in Rose Lane, between the junction with Prince of Wales Road and Mountergate.

Both lane closures will be in place permanently as part of the bigger scheme, which Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council say will improve traffic flow, plus pedestrian and cycle access in the area.

The project has already seen King Street shut to traffic and changes made in Cattle Market Street and Rose Lane.