Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Roadworks in Norwich will permanently reduce number of lanes in two city streets

PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 20 April 2019

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Roadworks which are set to start in Norwich on Tuesday will permanently reduce the number of lanes in two city streets.

The work, which will continue until the end of July, is part of a £2.75m traffic shake-up in the Prince of Wales Road area.

The Transport for Norwich scheme will see Prince of Wales Road reduced to a single lane near Eastbourne Place, opening back out to two lanes on the approach to Foundry Bridge.

Rose Lane is also being reduced to a single lane from its junction with Prince Of Wales Road to its junction with Mountergate and Eastbourne Place. The lane opens back to two lanes after the junction.

A new on-carriageway cycle lane is being put in place in Rose Lane, between the junction with Prince of Wales Road and Mountergate.

Both lane closures will be in place permanently as part of the bigger scheme, which Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council say will improve traffic flow, plus pedestrian and cycle access in the area.

The project has already seen King Street shut to traffic and changes made in Cattle Market Street and Rose Lane.

Most Read

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jobs to be lost at two city schools amid funding pressures

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich. Staff at the school and the nearby Angel Road Infant School face redundancy due to financial pressures at the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which manages the schools. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jobs to be lost at two city schools amid funding pressures

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich. Staff at the school and the nearby Angel Road Infant School face redundancy due to financial pressures at the Diversa Multi Academy Trust, which manages the schools. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Roadworks in Norwich will permanently reduce number of lanes in two city streets

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Freezer’s Five: Key observations from City’s last-gasp draw with Wednesday

Tim Krul made two important saves during City's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Sun name Norwich girl its Hero of the Week

Three-year-old Victoria Komada who was born with deformed legs and bones missing, pictured with her mum, Marzena Drusewicz, and dad, Dariusz Komada, now walking after successful operations and a prosthetic fitted in Florida. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sneak preview of Norwich episode of ITV’s In For A Penny

Whatever The Weather: Stephen and Jane. Credit: ITV

Police officers carry out high visibility patrols in north Norwich

More than a dozen police officers carried out high visibility patrols in north Norwich in response to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists