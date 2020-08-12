Search

Road to shut for £180,000 resurfacing work

12 August, 2020 - 14:12
Lodge Lane in Norwich will be shut for part of each day for nine weeks. Pic: Google Street View.

Resurfacing work means that a Norwich road will be shut to traffic for part of each day for more than a week.

The £180,000 work to resurface Lodge Lane in Old Catton is due to begin on Monday, August 24.

Norfolk County Council’s work to resurface the entire length of the road, including the mini roundabout at St Faiths Road, is expected to take nine days, subject to the weather.

The council says that, to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close Lodge Lane to all through traffic between 9am to 4pm each day.

The road will be open at all other times as well as during the bank holiday weekend of August 29 to 31.

The council says vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at all times and bus companies have been notified.

A diversion route will be in place while surfacing works take place.

