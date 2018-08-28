Search

Injured swan causes train delays between Norwich and London

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 14 January 2019

An injured swan is causing delays to passengers on Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London.

The swan was on the tracks between Stratford and London Liverpool Street at 11.10am.

Six trains were lined up behind the swan while it was safely removed from the tracks by Network Rail staff at 11:46.

A spokesperson from Network Rail said: “The line has since re-opened but we’re encouraging passangers to check before they travel and to expect delays of up to 50 minutes.”

Train operator Greater Anglia tweeted: “Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.“

Disruption is expected until 15.00pm.

