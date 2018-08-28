Horses roaming free in rush hour traffic cause ‘havoc’



A pair of horses which caused “havoc” when they began roaming free in rush hour traffic, have been led to safety by passers by.



The animals, were spotted running around in Colney Lane, near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at around 4.30pm today.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous and helped guide the horses to safety said: “They were just causing absolute havoc running up and down in the middle of the road.

“The traffic was really slow moving, it was busy but slow, so luckily they didn’t get hit.”

The woman added that the in order to prevent the animals reaching the A47 a small group people left their cars to lead the horses to safety in a nearby field.

The police were also called, helping to guide the horses and return them to the field they had escaped from.