Horses roaming free in rush hour traffic cause ‘havoc’

PUBLISHED: 19:13 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 07 November 2018

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

Archant

A pair of horses which caused “havoc” when they began roaming free in rush hour traffic, have been led to safety by passers by.

The tow horses were lead to safety by passers-by. Picture: ArchantThe tow horses were lead to safety by passers-by. Picture: Archant

The animals, were spotted running around in Colney Lane, near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at around 4.30pm today.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous and helped guide the horses to safety said: “They were just causing absolute havoc running up and down in the middle of the road.

“The traffic was really slow moving, it was busy but slow, so luckily they didn’t get hit.”

The woman added that the in order to prevent the animals reaching the A47 a small group people left their cars to lead the horses to safety in a nearby field.

The police were also called, helping to guide the horses and return them to the field they had escaped from.

