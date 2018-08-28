Holden Group celebrating 90th anniversary and looking after loyal customers and employees

The Holden Group site in Heigham Street, Norwich, in 1980. Picture: Archant library Archant library

Holden Group, the Norwich-based family motor dealerships business, celebrates its 90th anniversary next month with special deals for loyal customers and recognition from its valued employees.

Flashback to 2001 and three generations of Holden family in the motor group, left to right, Tim, Ernest and Tony. Picture: Archant library Flashback to 2001 and three generations of Holden family in the motor group, left to right, Tim, Ernest and Tony. Picture: Archant library

Holden Group is marking its 90th anniversary throughout November and the celebrations will include a sales event with exclusive deals on new and used cars for loyal customers.

Valued customers, who are being contacted about these anniversary offers, can unlock special deals so they can share in Norwich-based Holden Group’s celebrations.

Holden Group CEO Tim Holden said: “We are a trusted name for customer service for Norfolk motorists. We want people to know we are the one to go to for fixing any motoring-related problems for customers.

“It is not just about selling cars – we are the people you can trust for anything car-related.”

Holden began trading in 1928. The owners employed young apprentice Ernest Holden in their vehicle workshops and he went on to buy the business in 1943.

Since Ernest, his son Tony and grandson Tim have both followed in his footsteps so Holden Group, which has Volvo, Honda, Renault and Dacia car franchises, Renault vans and a thriving nearly-new and approved used car division, remains a local family business.

Despite this impressive history, the focus of this business remains firmly on the future.

Since joining the business, Tim Holden has set about transforming it to operate in a more progressive and people-centric way. Flipping the traditional business model on its head, Holden Group makes sure all its employees have complete clarity and focus on their personal goals and are inspired to learn and grow.

The result has been a team of such engaged, high-performing individuals that the business can set and achieve bigger goals.

And this year Holden Group has been recognised as one of the best employers in the eastern region.

It was awarded gold accreditation, through exceptional results, in the Best Employers Eastern Region survey rated on a host of factors by its own employees.

The judges hailed it “a company that is demonstrating how being innovative and brave in the employee engagement space can make a real difference in a challenging industry. It is commended for the work it is doing on employee engagement.”

Holden began trading in 1928 as the Reliance Garage in St Stephen’s Square, Norwich, moving to Haymarket in 1933.

Having purchased the business in 1943, Ernest bought a bomb-damaged site in Heigham Street – the motor group’s current location – in 1946 and built a new workshop. Son Tony, then a fully-trained mechanic joined the business, in 1960. In 2001, Holden Group became a third-generation family business when Tim joined as a sales executive. He was appointed CEO in 2007, the year after Ernest died, continuing the renowned family business reputation.