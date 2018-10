Video

Long delays for drivers as two-month road closure begins

Drivers faced huge delays as Low Road in Hellesdon closed due to sewer works. Photo: David Hannant Archant

A two-month road closure in Hellesdon, which began on Monday, has seen traffic grind to a halt along the diversion route.

Rush hour drivers in Hellesdon faced huge delays as sewer works were carried out on Low Road, which are set to close the road from Monday, October 22 until Friday, December 14.

Traffic on Drayton Road was brought to a standstill as drivers navigated the diversion via Hospital Lane.

One driver reported waiting for 45 minutes to get from Drayton Wood Road to Asda on Drayton High Road.

Temporary stop go boards are in place on Hospital Road in Hellesdon.

