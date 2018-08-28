Video

Watch: First new Greater Anglia train arrives in region from Swiss factory

The new Stadler train passes through Ipswich station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

The first new Swiss-built train for Greater Anglia has arrived in the region – being pulled from the Channel Tunnel, around London and along the main line to Norwich early on Thursday morning.

The four-car Stadler “bi-mode” train will run on rural routes across the region and will also run some services direct from Lowestoft to London along the East Suffolk line.

The trains will operate as electric services where there are overhead lines – and from a diesel engine on non-electrified routes.

The first train was pulled to Greater Anglia’s Crown Point depot in Norwich by a diesel locomotive because it has to pass many checks before it can run under its own power on British tracks.

Ian McConnell, from Greater Anglia said: “It’s so exciting to see one of our new trains here in East Anglia. I’m sure people will be impressed when they see it – it is very different to our existing trains. People will be able to see for themselves that we really are transforming the railway in East Anglia.

The new Greater Anglia Stadler train passes a Turbostar diesel unit - one of the units it will replace when it enters service next year. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA The new Greater Anglia Stadler train passes a Turbostar diesel unit - one of the units it will replace when it enters service next year. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

“I’m afraid they’re not in service yet – we need to carry out lots of tests to make sure they complete all of our standards for safety and performance before passengers can use them.”

Now the train has to be tested on the Greater Anglia network to make sure it passes strict regulations for being safe to carry passengers in the UK. They are expected start entering passenger service in May next year.

After a period of classroom-based training, which will include sessions on new multi-million pound simulators, Greater Anglia’s drivers will then be undertaking test runs using the new trains on routes across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Greater Anglia is getting 38 bi-mode trains – 24 four-carriage and 14 three-carriage trains – from Stadler.

The new Stadler unit was pulled through to Norwich - it was not able to travel under its own power. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA The new Stadler unit was pulled through to Norwich - it was not able to travel under its own power. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

They will run between Ipswich and Cambridge, Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Peterborough; between Colchester and Sudbury, and from Norwich to Cambridge, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth;

The company is getting ten Intercity and ten Stansted Express trains from Stadler. It is also getting 111 electric trains from Bombardier, in Derby, for commuter routes to London from Essex, Ipswich, and Cambridgeshire.