Buses to replace trains on major routes from Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:27 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:27 02 December 2018

A number of Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich railway station will be replaced by buses on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Buses will replace trains on transport routes across Norfolk today (Sunday).

Operator Greater Anglia has issued statements about a number of services from Norwich which will be replaced by buses.

Among them are:

Between Norwich and Diss (replacement buses all day).

Between Norwich and Sheringham (replacement buses all day).

Between Norwich and Lowestoft/Great Yarmouth (replacement buses all day) – there will be no service for Berney Arms.

Between Norwich and Cambridge (replacement buses all day).

For updates to rail services across the region go to www.greateranglia.co.uk.

