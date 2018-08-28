Buses to replace trains on major routes from Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:27 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:27 02 December 2018
Buses will replace trains on transport routes across Norfolk today (Sunday).
Operator Greater Anglia has issued statements about a number of services from Norwich which will be replaced by buses.
Among them are:
Between Norwich and Diss (replacement buses all day).
Between Norwich and Sheringham (replacement buses all day).
Between Norwich and Lowestoft/Great Yarmouth (replacement buses all day) – there will be no service for Berney Arms.
Between Norwich and Cambridge (replacement buses all day).
For updates to rail services across the region go to www.greateranglia.co.uk.
