Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Updated

Frost and ice on Norfolk’s roads

PUBLISHED: 06:57 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:51 04 December 2018

Icy roads near Stalham last December.

Icy roads near Stalham last December.

Archant

Norfolk has woken up to frosty and icy roads this morning.

There is no official weather warning from the Met Office but many roads and pathways are covered with ice.

Temperatures are currently hovering around 1C across the county.

Meanwhile, Norfolk police have said there are tailbacks on the A11 due to a broken-down vehicle.

Motorists heading south from Norwich on the road toward Wymondham are facing delays of up to twenty minutes.

Police have said the vehicle will be recovered at 8:00am.

For more information on travel across Norfolk this morning visit our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Drivers warned of possible delays as £120,000 NDR roundabout work continues

Drivers have been warned they could face delays after work on the NDR roundabouts moved. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video Festival organisers tease ‘iconic headline act’ coming to Norwich

Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Poll Norwich fish and chips stall launches battered sprouts

The team at Lucy's Fish and Chips on the market trying their festive deep fried Brussels sprouts

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide