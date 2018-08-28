Frost and ice on Norfolk’s roads

Icy roads near Stalham last December. Archant

Norfolk has woken up to frosty and icy roads this morning.

There is no official weather warning from the Met Office but many roads and pathways are covered with ice.

Temperatures are currently hovering around 1C across the county.

Meanwhile, Norfolk police have said there are tailbacks on the A11 due to a broken-down vehicle.

Motorists heading south from Norwich on the road toward Wymondham are facing delays of up to twenty minutes.

Police have said the vehicle will be recovered at 8:00am.

