Fifteen weeks of roadworks for £140,000 pavement improvements

PUBLISHED: 17:28 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 06 October 2020

Fifteen weeks of work will improve pavements in Borrowdale Drive, in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams.

Fifteen weeks of work to improve the pavement along a Norwich road will begin next week - with drivers warned they could face delays.

Norfolk County Council says “essential work” in Borrowdale Drive will begin on Monday, October 12, subject to the weather.

The £140,000 work will be done in sections, beginning at the Borrowdale Drive and The Ridgeway junction (Hillary Avenue end) and finishing at the junction with Heartsease Lane.

The road will remain open, but two-way traffic lights will be in place.

Bus services will operate as normal but the locations of bus stops may have to be temporarily relocated.

The council says that access to homes will be maintained, but people may have to put up with short delays at times.

A council spokesman said; “The council thanks people for their patience while this pavement improvement work is carried out.”

