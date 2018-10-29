Family’s Kia commitment stretches to 14 cars from NMG in Norwich

Colin and Brenda Skinner, who have had 14 Kias in their family, have just collected Niro Hybrid SUVs from NMG. Picture: Norfolk Motor Group Norfolk Motor Group

The Skinner family are great brand ambassadors for Kia and NMG in Norwich with Colin and Brenda Skinner taking delivery of cars number 13 and 14.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Numbers 13 and 14 Kia cars - Niro Hyrid SUVs - from NMG in Norwich for the Skinner familys in their family, have just collected Niro Hybrid SUVs from NMG. Picture: Norfolk Motor Group Numbers 13 and 14 Kia cars - Niro Hyrid SUVs - from NMG in Norwich for the Skinner familys in their family, have just collected Niro Hybrid SUVs from NMG. Picture: Norfolk Motor Group

Colin and Brenda Skinner are certainly showing brand commitment for Kia and NMG having taken delivery of 14 new Kia models for themselves and their family.

They recently decided to move on to the Niro Hybrid SUV and collected their 13th and 14th cars together from NMG in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich.

They also currently have a Kia Carens in the family so the street outside their home looks like a mini NMG Kia showroom.

The family just loves Kia and the service from NMG, so much so that aside from their continued investment with NMG they are very happy to drive their own cars liveried with the NMG logo making them real brand ambassadors.

Andy Key, the Kia sales executive, considers himself very fortunate to have such a loyal family of customers because the 14 cars have been bought over a relatively short time. And each time the Skinners choose a different model.

NMG managing director Grant Long said: “Colin, Brenda and their family are almost like family to us. They are always happy and cheerful when they visit, they cannot recommend NMG enough and we love them for it.

“We are delighted that they are our customers and we look forward to delivering their 15th, 16th and 17th cars – not that we wish to appear too presumptuous.”