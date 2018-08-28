Search

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

PUBLISHED: 08:45 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 31 December 2018

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Archant

Emergency roadworks will take place on the A47 overnight on New Year’s Eve.

One of two lanes eastbound on the main road between Norwich and King’s Lynn will be closed betwEen the A1075 at Dereham and the junction with the A1074.

The works will take place from 8.30pm today (New Year’s Eve) to 5am on New Year’s Day.

The project is not expected to cause delays.

*For up-to-date information about traffic conditions, visit our Live Traffic Map.

