City centre road will be closed all weekend

Edward Street will be closed until the road is resurfaced following a burst water main. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

A city centre street is set to be closed all weekend after a water main burst.

Edward Street, near Anglia Square, was shut yesterday after engineers were called to investigate the leak just after 3pm.

But, while Anglian Water says it has finished the repair work, the road still needs to be resurfaced – which is unlikely to happen until Monday.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “People should expect the road closure to be in place for the next 48 hours.”

While the road remains closed Konect will be unable to serve the Anglia Square area, inbound to Norwich city centre.

Services disrupted include the 501, 502, 50 and 50A buses as well as some other central Norwich routes.

A spokesperson from Konectbus said: “We’re fortunate that the disruption has come in between Christmas and New Year.

“The nearest stop to the city centre is Tombland.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Buses into the city are being diverted over the Magdalen Street flyover.