‘Holy Grail’ classic motor lot sold at auction for nearly £300,000

PUBLISHED: 08:50 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 23 October 2018

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Some of the rare motorbikes that were for sale, including the Vincent Black Shadow (left). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Some of the rare motorbikes that were for sale, including the Vincent Black Shadow (left). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ lot of classic cars and bikes was sold for nearly £300,000 at auction.

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which were for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEast Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which were for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

East Anglian Motor Auctions gained the collection in August, including a rare and expensive Vincent Black Shadow motorcycle.

Auctioneer and classic sales manager Tristram Belemore-Smith had expected between £225-£250,000, but was pleasantly surprised when the collection made just under £290,000 at the Classic and Retro Auction in Wymondham on October 6.

Comprising of 22 motorbikes and six cars, other collection highlights included a 1985 Porsche 911.

Mr Belemore-Smith said: “There was a lot of bidding, some in America, Spain, and Italy. There were about 1,000 people there. We doubled the amount of buyers and people I’d have thought. We sold about 80pc of the whole lot.

“The Vincent Black Shadow was bought by a buyer from Hertfordshire. It was a really good sale, you never know what’s around the corner!”

