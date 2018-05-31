Search

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

PUBLISHED: 09:54 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 28 April 2020

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Archant

A motorist who drove the wrong way around a Norwich roundabout has been captured on dash-cam footage.

The driver appeared to be on a shopping trip to the Tesco Extra in Sprowston when they ignored the roundabout while entering the superstore car park.

The footage captured on Monday, April 27 shows the grey coloured car leaving the A1151 on to Blue Boar Lane, but instead of following the mini-roundabouts heading straight into the car park.

MORE: Why are fuel prices 23p a litre cheaper in Norwich than in other parts of Norfolk?

Luckily no-one was leaving the Tesco car park at the time.

Some motorists have not been behind the wheel of their cars since the start of the coronavirus lockdown with average mileage in March and April a fraction of usual distances.

