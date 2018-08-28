Disruptions on trains continue
PUBLISHED: 08:20 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 01 November 2018
Delays and cancellations are causing problems for train passengers this morning.
Greater Anglia passengers travelling from Norwich to Great Yarmouth faced cancellations as the 7.42 and 8.17 were called off due to a train fault,
Week long engineering works mean there are no direct trains between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth, with passengers advised to change at Brundall or Norwich.
Greater Anglia said work will finish tomorrow and the service will run as normal from Saturday, November 3.