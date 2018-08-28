Disruptions on trains continue

Engineering works continue to cause train disruptions between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Delays and cancellations are causing problems for train passengers this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia passengers travelling from Norwich to Great Yarmouth faced cancellations as the 7.42 and 8.17 were called off due to a train fault,

Week long engineering works mean there are no direct trains between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth, with passengers advised to change at Brundall or Norwich.

Greater Anglia said work will finish tomorrow and the service will run as normal from Saturday, November 3.