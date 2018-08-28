Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

Investigations have started into why a city pavement and road are sinking into the ground.

Lord Nelson Drive, Costessey, closed this morning while the cause of the damage is investigated and a full repair carried out.

The large hole appeared last week but the cause is still unknown.

A temporary road closure will be in place on a section of the road West of Bawburgh Lane to allow the work to take place.

It is not known how long the road will be closed for but access to properties on the road will be available throughout and a pedestrian route across the road.

Diversions will be put in place and bus operators have been made aware of the closure.

