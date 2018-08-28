Roundabout near Norwich set to close for resurfacing works

A roundabout near Norwich is set to close for three days so roadworks can be carried out.

The roundabout on Richmond Road in Costessey is due to close from 9.30am today for three days to allow Norfolk County Council to complete resurfacing works. The Middleton Crescent and Poplar Close approaches will be affected by the work.

During the resurfacing works, which are being carried out during the school half term holidays to minimise disruption, the roundabout will be closed to all through traffic and a diversion routes will be in operation from 9.30am to 4pm.

Businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

The council has thanked people for their patience during the works which will cost £50,000.

