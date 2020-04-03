In full: Changes to Norwich First bus services in light of coronavirus pandemic

First bus has announced a raft of changes to many of its services as demand continues to fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes were revealed on Thursday, April 2 and will come into force from Sunday, April 5.

Many bus operators around the region have had to cut back services, as the use of public transport falls dramatically amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

On its website, First said it hoped to “reflect the level of service for which there is demand from those making essential journeys”.

We have included First Eastern Counties’ information on changes to service times and frequencies, as well as route changes, below.

Pink Line 11/12

Mondays to Saturdays: Buses will change from every 10 minutes to every 30 minutes for the 11A, and every two hours for the 12/12A.

Sundays and bank holidays: No change.

Route changes: All buses will operate as 11A or 12.

Turquoise Line 13

Mondays to Saturdays: Buses will change from half hourly to hourly.

Sundays and bank holidays: No change

Route changes: All buses will operate as 13A or 13B.

Green Line 14/15

Mondays to Saturdays: Buses will change from every 15 minutes to roughly every two hours from the city to Lingwood only. Extra buses will be put in place between city and Broadland Business Park from Mondays to Fridays.

Sundays and bank holidays: No change.

Route changes: Dussindale will be served by the red line 24 service from Monday to Saturday instead.

Orange Line 21/22

Mondays to Saturdays: Buses will change from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes.

Sundays and bank holidays: No change.

Route changes: All services will follow the 21 route. University of East Anglia and Dodderman Way will not be served.

Red Line 23/24

Mondays to Saturdays: Services will change from every seven to eight minutes currently to every 30 minutes.

Sundays and bank holidays: Change from every 20 minutes to hourly.

Route changes: Only services 23, 23A and 24 will operate. The 24 service will be extended to and from Dussindale and Desborough Way.

Blue Line 25/26

Mondays to Saturdays: Services will change from every seven to eight minutes currently, to hourly on all buses.

Sundays and bank holidays: From every 20 minutes to hourly on each service.

Route changes: All Blue Line 25 and 26 services will be extended to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Northfields will not be served.

Yellow Line 28/29/X29

Mondays to Saturdays: Currently every 15 minutes. Will become hourly between Taverham and the city centre. Between Fakenham and the city centre there will be one journey per day in each direction.

Sundays and bank holidays: Will become hourly between the city centre and Thorpe Marriott, and there will be no services to and from Fakenham.

Route changes: The 29 service will not operate.

Purple Line 36/37/38/39

Mondays to Saturdays: Currently every 10 minutes from The Boundary to the city centre, and 30 minutes for outer destinations. From Monday, each route will operate hourly, and there will be one journey per day to and from Harleston.

Sundays and bank holidays: Service 37 will change from being half hourly to hourly.

Route changes: All 39 journeys will operate as 39A. No changes the other routes.

Charcoal Line 40/41/X41

Mondays to Saturdays: Currently every 15 to 30 minutes between Poringland and city centre, and hourly between Bungay and the city. Buses will become hourly between Poringland and the city centre, and every two hours between Bungay and the city centre.

Sundays and bank holidays: No changes

Route changes: All services to and from Bungay will follow the 41 route. All services to and from Poringland will operate as 40A, via a one-way loop in Poringland.

Excel A/B/C/D

Mondays to Saturdays: Currently every 30 minutes between Peterborough and Norwich and every 15 between Dereham and Norwich. Will become hourly to Norwich.

Sundays and bank holidays: No change.

Route changes: All buses will operate as service A.

