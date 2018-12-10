Closed bus lay-by sparks rush hour delays in Norwich

Rush hour drivers heading into Norwich faced delays. Pic: Simon Finlay. Archant © 2004

Drivers heading into Norwich faced delays this morning, with cones around a bus lay-by contributing to the hold-ups.

There were delays in Bracondale, where a bus lay-by was coned off and one of the lanes heading into the city was closed off, forcing traffic into a single lane.

And that had a knock-on effect on to the A146, where traffic heading towards the city was stuck in queues. And drivers reported that, despite the cones, no work appeared to be being done in the lay-by.