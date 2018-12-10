Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Closed bus lay-by sparks rush hour delays in Norwich

10 December, 2018 - 09:05
Rush hour drivers heading into Norwich faced delays. Pic: Simon Finlay.

Rush hour drivers heading into Norwich faced delays. Pic: Simon Finlay.

Archant © 2004

Drivers heading into Norwich faced delays this morning, with cones around a bus lay-by contributing to the hold-ups.

There were delays in Bracondale, where a bus lay-by was coned off and one of the lanes heading into the city was closed off, forcing traffic into a single lane.

And that had a knock-on effect on to the A146, where traffic heading towards the city was stuck in queues. And drivers reported that, despite the cones, no work appeared to be being done in the lay-by.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Plans to turn former Norwich shop into restaurant given go-ahead

The unit, on Timberhill, was occupied by the gift shop JamPot until about January this year. Photo: Courtney Pochin.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide