City centre road closure causes commuter chaos

Some Konectbus services have been disrupted after emergency water works closed a road in Norwich.

Edward Street near Anglia Square is currently shut for emergency water works after a water main burst.

Anglian Water workers were called to attend at 3.04pm to investigate the leak.

Konect is unable to serve the Anglia Square area, inbound to Norwich’s city centre.

Services disrupted include the 501, 502, 50 and 50A buses as well as some other central Norwich routes.

A spokesperson from Konectbus said: “I came into Norwich on the bus this morning and there was lots of water everywhere.

“We’re fortunate that the disruption has come in between Christmas and New Year, as the evening rush hour has now passed, meaning the roads are quieter.

“The nearest stop to the city centre is Tombland, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Buses into the city are being diverted over the Magdalen Street flyover.

Edward Street is due to open in the early hours of Saturday morning.