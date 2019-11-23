Search

'Chaotic' roundabout closure angers people living nearby

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 November 2019

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A roundabout closure on one of Norwich's busiest roads has been branded "prolonged chaos" by people living nearby.

Some people living on Earlham Road have said the roadworks are Some people living on Earlham Road have said the roadworks are "an obstruction to day to day life". Picture: Ruth Lawes

The roundabout on Earlham Road / Farrow Road has been shut for four days for resurfacing as part of the Transport for Norwich (TfN) scheme.

It is the latest closure in months of roadworks on Earlham Road, which has already seen the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction fully shut, in a bid to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

But for those living on the road, who have lived with different roadworks since June 3, the projects have become "frustrating".

One of those people is Andy Boorman, a traffic surveyor, who said: "It is prolonged chaos and just madness. The way it's been done just seems haphazard. Sometimes it seems like the roadworks are just for the sake of it."

Personal trainer Happy Singh labelled the roadworks a "nuisance", comparing it to a constantly blocked driveway.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It is causing a disruption to day-to-day life. It is stopping people getting to destinations, although the road does seem to need to be repaired."

And John and Penny Stroud, in their seventies, have lived on Earlham Road for 20 years and said it was "extremely inconvenient".

Mr Stroud added: "I had a hospital appointment yesterday and I had to go on a huge loop to get there."

But, he said he could not complain too much because improvements require road closures.

A spokesperson for Transport for Norwich said: "This weekend's closure is for essential resurfacing works and should result in the scheme being largely completed, subject to some minor electrical and lighting works.

"Throughout the project we have recognised there may be times of inconvenience for businesses and members of the public, however we have worked hard to minimise this and to proactively inform those directly affected about progress as well as providing named points of contact to whom concerns can be addressed.

"We do apologise for any disruption caused and would continue to extend thanks to road users, local residents and businesses for their continued patience while this essential work to improve safety on this key route is carried out."

The roundabout is due to reopen during peak time on Monday, November 25.

