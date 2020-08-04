Search

Advanced search

‘Lifeline’ bus route reinstated following residents campaign

PUBLISHED: 18:07 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 04 August 2020

Chloe Smith MP, county councillor John Ward and district councillor Judy Leggett at a bus stop in Linacre Avenue, Sprowston. Picture: Submitted

Chloe Smith MP, county councillor John Ward and district councillor Judy Leggett at a bus stop in Linacre Avenue, Sprowston. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Campaigners are celebrating the reinstatement of a bus route that had been dropped over the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 465 people signed a petition to reinstate part of a 11A bus route which has been dropped over lockdown. Picture: Archant LibraryMore than 465 people signed a petition to reinstate part of a 11A bus route which has been dropped over lockdown. Picture: Archant Library

Fears that passengers would be cut off had led to hundreds of Sprowston residents signing a petition demanding the ‘Linacre Loop’ bus service return.

MORE: Will your community benefit from £22m of road improvements?

The 11A pink line First Eastern Counties service had stopped on Falcon Road West and Linacre Avenue before heading to the Tesco Extra supermarket on Blue Boar Lane.

The route continued to the new housing development near Sprowston Manor Golf Club, before returning along Wroxham Road, through the city centre and terminating at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A new service operated by Konect Bus will run on Linacre Avenue in Sprowston from September. Picture: Steve AdamsA new service operated by Konect Bus will run on Linacre Avenue in Sprowston from September. Picture: Steve Adams

However during the coronavirus lockdown period, three stops on Linacre Avenue, known locally as the ‘Linacre Loop’, were removed from the service.

You may also want to watch:

Following a campaign that included Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, and councillors Judy Leggett and John Ward, it has now been confirmed that Linacre Avenue will be on a new service 11B, operated by Konect Bus, Monday to Friday from September 6.

Ms Smith said: “This is a good result for our campaign. We spoke to lots of residents who were worried about the ‘Linacre Loop’ ceasing, because they can’t walk all the way to Wroxham Road bus stops for the alternative service.

“I’m pleased that Konect has responded to elderly residents’ needs and will run the service from September.”

MORE: Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

Sprowston Town Council had also raised concerns over changes, while people living in the area had said they were not consulted on the changes.

First buses had said that as services returned to normal, it needed to consider how it could make best use of its resources, adjusting frequencies and suspending services in some “lightly-used” sections of routes.

One of the local residents who supported the campaign, Maureen Simpkins, 82, said: “We are getting more isolated here. There are a lot of elderly people who use the bus. But is not just for the old folks. It is a lifeline for people.”

County Councillor John Ward said the campaign had seen their “hard work pay off” with the announcement that Konect Bus will take over the route as an hourly Mon-Fri service, one way from St Stephens to Tesco via Linacre Avenue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to find out which Norwich restaurants are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to find out which Norwich restaurants are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Black labrador rescued by jet-skiers after swimming out to sea

Simon Nicholls with Douglas after his swimming ordeal and back on the lead at Winterton. He was rescued by jet-ski riders after almost coming a cropper Picture: Supplied by Simon Nicholls

Norfolk Pizza Express sites in firing line as chain announces closures

Pizza Express in St Benedicts Street. Pic: Archant

Free arts programme from The Assembly House Trust to take viewers into the desert world of painter Agnes Martin

Assembly House Online Sarah Lowndes (C) Assembly House Trust

‘Lifeline’ bus route reinstated following residents campaign

Chloe Smith MP, county councillor John Ward and district councillor Judy Leggett at a bus stop in Linacre Avenue, Sprowston. Picture: Submitted

5 of the best places to get ice cream in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Caf� Gelato in Opie Street in Norwich is rated as the best ice cream in Norfolk on Tripadvisor. Picture Louisa Baldwin.