‘Lifeline’ bus route reinstated following residents campaign

Chloe Smith MP, county councillor John Ward and district councillor Judy Leggett at a bus stop in Linacre Avenue, Sprowston.

Campaigners are celebrating the reinstatement of a bus route that had been dropped over the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 465 people signed a petition to reinstate part of a 11A bus route which has been dropped over lockdown.

Fears that passengers would be cut off had led to hundreds of Sprowston residents signing a petition demanding the ‘Linacre Loop’ bus service return.

The 11A pink line First Eastern Counties service had stopped on Falcon Road West and Linacre Avenue before heading to the Tesco Extra supermarket on Blue Boar Lane.

The route continued to the new housing development near Sprowston Manor Golf Club, before returning along Wroxham Road, through the city centre and terminating at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A new service operated by Konect Bus will run on Linacre Avenue in Sprowston from September.

However during the coronavirus lockdown period, three stops on Linacre Avenue, known locally as the ‘Linacre Loop’, were removed from the service.

Following a campaign that included Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, and councillors Judy Leggett and John Ward, it has now been confirmed that Linacre Avenue will be on a new service 11B, operated by Konect Bus, Monday to Friday from September 6.

Ms Smith said: “This is a good result for our campaign. We spoke to lots of residents who were worried about the ‘Linacre Loop’ ceasing, because they can’t walk all the way to Wroxham Road bus stops for the alternative service.

“I’m pleased that Konect has responded to elderly residents’ needs and will run the service from September.”

Sprowston Town Council had also raised concerns over changes, while people living in the area had said they were not consulted on the changes.

First buses had said that as services returned to normal, it needed to consider how it could make best use of its resources, adjusting frequencies and suspending services in some “lightly-used” sections of routes.

One of the local residents who supported the campaign, Maureen Simpkins, 82, said: “We are getting more isolated here. There are a lot of elderly people who use the bus. But is not just for the old folks. It is a lifeline for people.”

County Councillor John Ward said the campaign had seen their “hard work pay off” with the announcement that Konect Bus will take over the route as an hourly Mon-Fri service, one way from St Stephens to Tesco via Linacre Avenue.