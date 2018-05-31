Search

Bus station to temporarily close so £1m revamp can be completed

PUBLISHED: 13:23 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 04 June 2020

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

Norwich Bus Station will be temporarily closed for three consecutive Sundays after refurbishment work was halted from the coronavirus lockdown.

ghThe transport hub, off Surrey Street and Queens Road, is in the final stages of its £1m revamp which will include new toilets, improved waiting areas and voice-activate real-time information at bus stops.

Contractors will be back on site from Monday, June 8, and the station will need to be closed to passengers and buses on June 14, 21 and 28.

MORE: Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Disruption during the works will be kept to a minimum and should not impact on the timing of bus services, but passengers are advised to pay attention to social distancing measures in place and look out for any service updates from bus operators.

Alternative stops will be in place for any of the reduced Sunday services affected by the closures and Norfolk County Council has thanked passengers for their patience.

