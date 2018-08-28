Search

Broken-down lorry causing delays on Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 08:11 13 November 2018

Queues on the A11 after a lorry broke down. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Queues on the A11 after a lorry broke down. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Archant

A lorry broken down on the A11 is causing delays for motorists this morning (November 13).

A lorry broken down on the A11 is causing long delays for motorists this morning (November 13).

The vehicle is stalled on the road between Wymondham and the Station Road/NFU junction at Ketteringham.

Norfolk police said that at 5:28 am it was reported the lorry had suffered a tyre blow-out and that police are still at the scene.

Police have blocked the inside lane of the road, which is causing delays of up to twenty minutes.

The A47 between Dereham and Norwich has also been experiencing slower traffic this morning. Motorists heading to Norwich from Tuddenham are being delayed up to 15 minutes.

