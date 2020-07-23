City centre bus route resumes Monday

Another city centre bus service will resume next week to ensure workers and shoppers can travel directly into Norwich.

The 502 service between Harford and Sprowston Park and Ride sites will recommence on Monday, July 27, following the reopening of the 501 route last month.

Toilet facilities have also been reopened at the park and rides and at Norwich Bus Station.

Buses will start from 6.35am in the morning, running every 15 minutes Monday to Friday, and every 30 minutes on a Saturday.

Sunday buses will remain suspended until the autumn.

Passengers are encouraged to buy tickets in advance and wear face coverings on board unless exempt.

In addition to social distancing passengers are encouraged to bring hand sanitiser to use before and after their journeys and wash hands frequently.

Postwick Park and Ride remains closed as it continues to be used as a coroanvirus testing centre.