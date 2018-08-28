Search

Crash on A47 causing delays

PUBLISHED: 19:14 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 05 January 2019

A collision between two cars on the A47 near Honingham is causing delays this evening (January 5).

Archant

A crash on the A47 is causing delays to motorists this evening (January 5).

Norfolk police have said they were called to a collision between two cars on the road near Honingham at 4.44pm.

The fire service was called because police were unable to open a door in one of the cars.

A passing ambulance stopped to help an elderly occupant of one of the vehicles.

One carriageway has been closed for recovery of a grey Peugeot and a blue Toyota.

For more information visit our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

