A47 at Dereham closed for more than three hours after crash

PUBLISHED: 06:51 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:01 31 October 2018

Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Part of the A47 in Norfolk was closed for more than three hours after a crash.

The crash happened close to Dereham, between the A1075 and B1147 at just before 9.45pm on Tuesday night.

Norfolk police tweeted that the Norwich bound carriageway was closed following the crash.

Highways England tweeted at just before 1am on Wednesday that the road had re-opened following investigation and recovery work.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

