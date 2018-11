Collision at A11 roundabout causing delays

A collision at a roundabout on the A11 is causing delays in traffic this morning (November 27).

Norfolk Police said there was an accident at the Thickthorn roundabout on the road going northbound.

It is reported that the traffic lights at the junction are out and there are delays.