Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Fond memories of 1954 split-screen Morris Minor... and a resident mouse!

19 December, 2018 - 07:00
Sheila Payne with her 1954 split-screen Morris Minor. Picture: Sheila Payne

Sheila Payne with her 1954 split-screen Morris Minor. Picture: Sheila Payne

Sheila Payne

Sheila Payne bought her first car, a 1954 split-screen Morris Minor, 10 years after passing her test and it had a stowaway in the back seat.

I passed my test in 1957 at the age of 17. I had six one-hour lessons in an instructor’s car which was a 1956 Standard Eight.

Although the roads were less crowded, the test was more difficult as we had to use hand signals as well as changing gear and steering. Indicators have simplified things.

I saved up and bought my first car in 1967 which was a 1954 split-screen, side-valve Morris Minor 10 years after passing my test. I purchased it at a small garage in Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth, in south Cambridgeshire, for £60 which doesn’t sound much now but was a lot of money in those days.

After a couple of weeks driving, we removed the back seat for cleaning and revealed a mouse nesting in the seat.

I still have fond memories of taking my children to school and trips to Royston in my lovely little Morris Minor.

Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

‘We know how close the league is’ – Farke wants added festive focus from Canaries

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his in-form team to Blackburn on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists