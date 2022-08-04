7 times Norwich caught the world's attention

Alan Partridge has become known for being associated with Norwich

From Hollywood hit film Fighting with My Family to Radio 1's Big Weekend, Norwich is not unfamiliar with making headlines.

Here are seven times Norwich was put in the limelight.

1. Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan portrays Alan Partridge - Credit: Archant

Aha!

To many, Norwich has become synonymous with Alan Partridge.

The fictional comedy character, who is portrayed by Steve Coogan, is an inept broadcaster with an inflated sense of celebrity.

In the BBC sitcom, Partridge presents a graveyard slot on local Norwich radio and desperately pitches ideas for new TV shows.

And in 2013 the premiere of the Partridge film Alpha Papa was held at Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square.

2. 'Let's be avin'' You

Delia Smith has been involved with Norwich City for more than 25 years - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

In 2005, celebrity chef and joint majority shareholder Delia Smith stepped onto the pitch and issued a rallying cry to Norwich City supporters.

The Canaries had been leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from Dean Ashton and Leon McKenzie before being pegged back at half-time.

In a now-famous moment, Smith shouted: "A message for the best football supporters in the world - we need a 12th man here.

"Where are you? Where are you? Let's be avin you! Come on!"

Unfortunately, it didn't work as Robbie Fowler clinched the match for The Citizens in injury time and Delia made national headlines.

3. Fighting with My Family

The Rock's Fighting With My Family is fliming outside Norwich Market. Director Stephen Merchant and lead actress Florence Pugh are among crew on set. Photo: Courtney Pochin - Credit: Archant

The Rock and Norwich involved in the same film? We didn't see it coming either.

In 2019, Norwich was the inspiration behind Hollywood film Fighting with My Family which followed the story of local wrestler Paige's rise to fame in the WWE.

The film put Norwich firmly on the global map with a number of locations such as the city's market and Mousehold Heath used during production.

4. Climategate

The University of East Anglia - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

In 2009, hackers stole thousands of emails and documents from the University of East Anglia's Climatic Research Unit.

Climate change deniers claimed the documents and emails showed that climate change was a global conspiracy, with scientists manipulating data to suppress critics.

It was suggested by scientists, policymakers, and public relations experts that the emails were leaked as a smear campaign in an attempt to undermine the Copenhagen Summit on climate change, which was to take place just weeks after the hack.

What followed was "one of the most rigorous scrutiny processes in UK academic history", it was confirmed that these claims were false and that climate change deniers were misrepresenting the emails.

5. Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts

Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts is used in several Marvel films - Credit: Archant

Norwich has been thrust into one of the biggest film franchises of all time as it acted as a location in the Avengers films.

Global stars such as Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson descended on The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the UEA for filming for Age of Ultron in 2015 and Infinity War in 2018.

The films brought together the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and Spider Man as well as The Guardians of The Galaxy into one showpiece.

6. Norwich City's giant killings

Todd Cantwell scoring in the club's famous 3-2 win against Manchester City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Following Norwich City could never be boring.

While the last decade has featured a number of promotions and relegations from England's top tier, the Canaries sometimes make waves on a global scale for the right reasons.

Despite missing eight players with injuries and being forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench, Norwich City stunned a star-studded Manchester City team with a 3-2 win in 2019.

The victory sent shockwaves across the footballing world, while Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said: "This is not just a result that will reverberate around the Premier League, but the whole of Europe."

But it isn't the only time the football team has shocked the world.

In 1993, City became the only team to beat Bayern Munich in a game played in the Olympiastadion before the German side moved to the Allianz Arena.

Norwich beat the German giants 2-1 with Jeremy Goss scoring one of the most recognisable goals in the club's history.

7. Radio 1 Big Weekend

Crowds enjoying Radio 1 Big Weekend in 2015 - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Radio 1's popular festival changes its location every year and in May 2015 - it was Norwich's turn.

More than 50,000 people enjoyed the festival across two days at Earlham Park as the city took centre stage.

Global performers including the likes of Muse, Taylor Swift and the Foo Fighters performed.